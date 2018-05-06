Home | News | 2020 poll: We will retire Mahama – Chairman Wontumi

2020 poll: We will retire Mahama – Chairman Wontumi

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Chairman1wontumiBernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako says the ruling New patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama again if he leads the party in the 2020 presidential race.

According to the outspoken regional chairman, ex-president Mahama cannot beat the NPP in any presidential race.

“Mahama is our [NPP] wife, we can’t afford to lose him, he must contest again and we will defeat him”, he claimed.

Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi was speaking Monday on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program hosted by Afia Pokua hours after the former president hinted of a return.

“God has hardened Mahama’s heart to contest in 2020 so he will be disgraced and give NPP smooth victory without any difficulties” Wontumi stated.

Former President John Mahama, over the weekend, hinted that he may consider running for the presidency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again.

He said he has reflected on the numerous calls by the party’s teeming supporters and sympathizers to declare his intention to contest in 2020.

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Mr Mahama was coy on whether he will be the NDC’s flagbearer but said, “I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

But chairman Wontumi says the ex-president will be the weakest presidential candidate ever in the history of NDC and defeat awaits him should he contest in the upcoming race.

He is optimistic that policies and reforms by the ruling NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo will retire the former president in opposition.

