Kotoko FA Cup opponent changed

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Kotoko will begin their MTN FA Cup defence, in the 1/64 stage of the 2018 campaign, against Bepong Storm Academy and not Kwahu Youth Academy as earlier announced.

The change has come about after Bepong Storm Academy were declared winners over Kwahu Youth Academy FC by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee following a petition filed at the DC against the latter.

Kwahu Youth Academy beat Bepong Storm Academy FC, a fellow Division-two side, in the preliminary round at Nkawkaw, and were paired against the defending champions, Kotoko, in the next fixture scheduled for May 13, 2017.

The losers protested against the eligibility of Kwahu Youth Academy’s Derrick Frimpong, and the DC in a decision signed by its Chairman, Prosper Harrison Addo, accepted that the player was indeed unqualified.

“That having been found to have forfeited the match, Kwahu Youth Academy Football Club shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Article 34(2) and accordingly, three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favor of Bepong Storm Academy FC in accordance with Articles 34(5)(a) of the General Regulation of the GFA”.

“That this match being a MTN FA Cup match Bepong Storm Academy FC shall advance on a 0-3 match results to play Asante Kotoko SC in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup competition.”