Kofi Bentil on ‘21 minutes with KKB’

Watch private legal practitioner and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, take his turn on '21 minutes with KKB'.

He explains the split of Citizen Ghana Movement (CGM) from OccupyGhana caused by a number of factors including the dysfunctional state of the group at a point in time.

In his conversation with GhanaWeb Editor, Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng, Mr. Bentil, expounded why Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia according to him is the best contender to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

According to him, although Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not hinted of plans to contest the flagbearership slot of his party, let alone the presidency, he is confident that he (Bawumia) will make a good leader.

On a matter which has since generated controversy and taken over public discourse, (thus the $179million contract awarded a Haitian company, GVG/Kelni), Mr. Bentil made several revelations of how, in his words, a corrupt telecoms company will be paid so much money for no work done.

