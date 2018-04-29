Mining: Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu has hinted that the ban on small scale mining, popularly known galamsey will be lifted soon.

He said President Akufo-Addo will lift the ban soon, but on some certain conditions.

"It is not going to be too long, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would be lifting the ban on mining", he said.

After assuming office in 2016, Akufo-Addo declared a war on galamsey by banning all activities of illegal and small scale miners.

play Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

“But before that is done, he expects certain things to be put in order, which is the road map leading to the lifting of the ban," Mr Amewu told the chiefs and people of Dunkwaw in the Central Region.