Akosua Agyapong: Veteran singer talks nudity and fame

Veteran Highlife songstress Akosua Agyapong believes nudity or sex for favours cannot prove ones talent in the entertainment industry.
She was speaking at the final funeral rites of late actor, Asonaba Kweku Darko 'Super OD' last weekend when she made this known.
According to her, the rate at which upcoming musicians and actresses are giving in to men in order to be ‘successful’ is appalling and calls for a halt to the practice.
Akosua said exchanging sex for fame can't prove ones talent because “only God can make you famous”.
She told Adom TV that “You don’t need to look naked to prove your talent. It is only God that can make you famous. We can use my career as an example.
Now they want the money and a lot are greedy wanting to lead the competition. Don’t let someone sleep with you for ac position. Go through the hard way…”.
She described the late Super OD as a man who was full of life and loved everyone equally.
Akosua Agyapong, who has an upcoming album titled “Ye Wani na Gye Wani” , urged her fans to watch out.
