Royal Wedding: Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate

On May 19, 2019, Prince Harry got married to Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle is a smaller venue as compared to the Westminster Abbey where Prince William and Kate tied the knot.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2017.

READ ALSO:

The overall cost for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was around £24 million.

Meanwhile, For Harry and Meghan's big day the total spend is £32 million.

According to ABC Finance here’s a breakdown of what the money was used for.

Harry and Meghan

play Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown

Wedding dress £387,000

Flowers £110,000

Wedding ring £250,000

Wedding cake £50,000

Security £30 million

William and Kate

Wedding dress £250,000

Flowers £563,000

Wedding ring £115,000

Wedding cake £56,000

Security £22 million