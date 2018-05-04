Home | News | Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan

Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan

Dan Soko

James Kwesi Appiah has opened up on why he dropped Andre Ayew, Jordan and Asamoah Gyan from his 21-man squad for Ghana’s friendlies against Iceland and Japan next month.

Appiah has handed Kwesi Wreidt of Bayern Munich and Emmanuel Boateng of Levante their maiden Black Stars and the coach has revealed he extended his invitation to the youngsters is to give them an opportunity to justify their inclusion.

The Black Stars deputy skipper and his junior brother have not been invited to the team since Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi after the duo opted out of the return leg tie in Brazzaville for various reasons.

READ MORE: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

While, Asamoah Gyan has been battling with injuries since he joined Kayserispor  that has affected his playing time in the Supalig, but Appiah has indicated that his decision to exclude the Black Stars skipper has nothing to do with performance.

"There are a lot of players I didn’t invite and I didn’t do so because they are not performing” Appiah told SportsworldGhana.com in an interview.

"Players like Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are all players who have been tried and tested over the years and Ghanaians and the entire world know what they are capable of doing so I feel this is the perfect opportunity for me to try Emmanuel Boateng and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt in our quest to parade a strong team for our upcoming AFCON qualifying remaining matches."

"This is the only friendly games we have to play before we resume our qualifiers so if you want to try new players then this certainly is the right time to try them,” he concluded.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!