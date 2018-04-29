Beauty Tips: 5 simple ways to treat armpit odor

Why rely on expensive salon treatments or beauty products when you can get the same results at a fraction of the cost?

Here are inexpensive ways to get rid of armpit odor at home.

The acidic properties of lemon help kill smell creating bacteria. Lemon is also known for changing the pH levels of the skin. Slice a lemon and rub it gently on your armpits. Repeat this process twice daily.

Tomato Pulp

Extract pulp from a tomato and apply it directly on your armpits. Leave it for 15 minutes. Clean it and experience the after effects. To get effective results, practice this remedy for a few weeks.

Baby powder

The mild fragrance of baby powder helps eliminate underarm odor. Apply some baby powder under your armpits to lessen the bad smell.

Baking soda

Baking soda is an effective remedy to cure underarm odor. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix well and apply it on the armpits. Let it rest for some time. Rinse off with clean water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is considered as a wonderful remedy. It is one of the best replacements for deodorant. The anti-bacterial properties fight off against the bacterial growth.

Pour some apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in it and wipe your underarms. This will reduce the pH of the skin, thereby eradicate the armpit odor.