Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

Dan Soko

Majeed Waris has revealed that rumours of his wife’s adulterous life were false because a hacker manipulated his Instagram account weeks ago.

The hacker in a ‘strong-worded’ post indicated that the FC Porto’s striker was in doubt about the Paternity of his first born.

Waris has now indicated that he has got his account back and he and his family is currently doing fine.



"Just to confirm that I have my account back, I and my family are completely fine," he added in the captions of an image that comes with Sinare and the baby during the festivities for the championship win at Dragon Stadium.

Majeed Waris won his first ever league title with Portuguese giants FC Porto in the just ended season.

