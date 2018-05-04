Revealed: Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Samini and his protégé Stonebwoy are too busy to discuss Shatta Wale.

According to Stonebwoy, he and his godfather have too much on their hands to ‘waste time’ gisting about Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in their conversation.

He told TV host Delay that his relationship with Samini has absolutely nothing to do with the rather ‘sour’ relationship between himself and Shatta Wale because he (Samini) has been his backbone since day one.

He claimed that Shatta Wale’s name has never come up in their conservations because they (Stonebwoy and Samini) are too focused to think about Shatta.

"Samini and I are too wild to mention Shatta Wale in our conversation and our closeness is never based on the beef," Stonebwoy said.

play Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media

READ MORE: TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)

Stonebwoy revealed he has never been depressed over Shatta Wale’s immature attitude towards his disability.

For him, "anyone who uses ones disability to imitate is not deep mentally, such people do not know anything in this world."

Stonebwoy, Samini and Shatta Wale have been breathing fire down each other’s neck over ‘imaginary’ dancehall ‘King’ title.

Shatta Wale has claimed he is the best among all the dancehall artistes in the country.