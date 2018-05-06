Home | News | Truce: Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace

Truce: Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace

Dan Soko

Akua Blakofe, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has paid a courtesy on the founder of Danquah Institute to smoke the peace pipe.

This visit comes after Gabby called Blakofe annoying for comments that her life is in danger for exposing what's going on at GTDC.

Gabby on both on his Facebook and twitter handles on Monday said the comments which sought to paint black GTDC by Blakofe is irritating some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, she was making ridiculous claims that have no basis when she alleged that some people wanted to ‘kill’ her over her resignation and speaking up.

Gabby Otchere-Darkoplay

Gabby Otchere-Darko

However, in her bid to restore cordial relationship with Otchere Darko and the NPP, Blakofe visited the Labone based offices of the NPP top man to make peace.

It is gathered that she revealed her outburst was as a result of frustrations she suffered following alleged falsehood being peddled about her by Kwadwo Antwi, the CEO of the GTDC.

According to inside sources, she promised to halt throwing the tantrums as she was committed to Akufo-Addo’s vision for Ghana as a patriot who wants what is good for the country.

