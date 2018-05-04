Home | News | Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

Dan Soko

A man, who allegedly kidnapped two siblings at the KNUST Primary School in Kumasi on Friday and demanded ransom of GH¢2,000 from their parents before setting the kids free, is now in hot waters.

The police in the Ashanti Region, in collaboration with top telecommunications network, MTN, tracked the number of Collins James Kodah and eventually arrested him at his hideout on Saturday.

Kodah had initially taken the children to Kumawu Bodomase where they reportedly passed the night in a hotel on Friday and he afterwards took them to another hotel at Asante Akyem Agogo, where he was eventually nabbed.

The two kidnapped children, aged 7 and 9, have since reunited with their parents.

The police, DAILY GUIDE gathered, are not treating the case with kid's gloves, as the security agents are preparing to send the suspect to court after investigation so that the law will deal with him.

James Kodah, 26, who reportedly claimed to be a graduate of the Kumasi Technical University (formerly known as Kumasi Polytechnic), allegedly posed as a relative of the two children before taking them away from their school.

The parents could not locate them after school on Friday so they quickly lodged a complaint with the Tech Police, who started investigation to locate the missing children.

On Saturday, the suspect called the distressed parents on phone and demanded GH¢2,000 before he would release the children to them.

The parents informed the police about the demand.
The police liaised with the telecommunication company, which tracked the location of the suspect through its system.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

