Home | News | Chef Francis Otoo of Ghana Wins Africa Silver At Embassy Chef Challenge

Chef Francis Otoo of Ghana Wins Africa Silver At Embassy Chef Challenge

Dan Soko

Although Chef Sincioco-Mateo of the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, District of Columbia (DC), won gold in both the Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice categories with “sisig”, a traditional Filipino dish, Africa rose to the tops again at the 2018 Embassy Chef Challenge (ECC) with Chef Francis Otoo of Ghana claiming silver.

Chef Francis Otoo’s signature dish of lamb “Jollof” ranked second on May 17, 2018, at the annual ECC. Events DC — the body responsible for promoting events in the US federal capital — organized the ECC presented by the Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

Jollof is a single-pot rice dish cooked with a tomato-based stew along with preferred meat, fish or poultry. It is popular in West Africa, where it originated in the Wollof Empire of present-day Senegal.

Chef Francis Otoo’s Embassy Chef Challenge victory journey

Chef Otoo who represented the embassy of Ghana at the 10th-anniversary edition of the ECC came second by winning both the Judges’ and People’s Choice Awards. This double honor comes after the fifth straight year of his participation in the culinary competition where international chefs promote the food and culture of their respective countries.

I can’t believe I won two awards, it’s just amazing and at the same time humbling, I thank my God, my wife, the embassy of Ghana here in DC and its Ambassador; Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah, and my fans who kept me going every year even though I never won back then. They are the reason I am here now — with two awards — this is for Ghana and all of Africa,” Chef Otoo said to TheAfricanDream.net

The Ghanaian Executive Chef went on to say that “Almost a year ago I was a judge at the first ever Jollof Festival organized in Washington, DC . Fast forward to today, I am witnessing my lamb Jollof declared 2nd best out of many meals cooked by chefs from 27 different other countries within the Washington DC diplomatic community. It tells me that the global appeal for Jollof is here and well established, and yes I still think Ghana Jollof is the best.

Erik A. Moses – Senior VP and Managing Director at Events DC Sports & Entertainment in an interview with TheAfricanDream.net described Chef Otoo as a fan favorite, he also said the organizers view “this event as a quintessential Washington DC event and there are very few places in the country that you can do something like this and experience the culture, the food, the music, the wine, from countries all around the world.” Washington, DC has some 177 embassies.

Africa’s performance at the Embassy Chef Challenge

It is interesting to note that last year, another African meal also with lamb won the top award when Morocco’s Chef Moha Fedal’s Marrakech Tangia made with lamb shoulder sealed in a clay Tangia jar captured the Judges’ Choice Award . Chef Fedal was present this year as a member of the panel of judges. Morocco’s Chef Nazha Kasaraoui won the jury and public prizes at the first ever Embassy Chef Challenge in 2009.

This year Morocco again scored a win for Africa when she was adjudged “Best Dressed Embassy.” For the first time too, Music from Ghana provided diplomatic representations at the event with entertainment when US-based Ghanaian group the “Dreams” led by Nathan Pryce , ensured that there was authentic music from Ghana to go with Chef Otoo’s lamb Jollof.

The Embassy of the Republic of Haiti placed third in the Judges’ Choice, and the Embassy of Colombia won the other third place by winning the People’s Choice Award while the Embassy of Barbados clinched the Best Beverage award.

A total of 28 countries participated in this year’s event spread across the continents of Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Africa. Ghana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Visit eventsdcembassychefchallenge.com for more information about the event.

Chef Otoo With His Awards. Photo Courtesy Fransar Catering ServicesChef Otoo With His Awards. Photo Courtesy Fransar Catering Services

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!