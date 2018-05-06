Strike By Gas Stations ‘Unnecessary' – NPA

The Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Operators Association (GLiPGOA) have officially began an indefinite strike Monday following the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) planned implementation of the cylinder recirculation module, an operation that would move LPG bottling plants away from populated areas and into isolated, unoccupied spaces.

In an interview with Joy FM’s Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Tuesday, NPA CEO Hassan Tampuli explained that following a fatal LPG installation explosion at Madina Atomic Junction last year, NPA and the Cabinet rolled out the new module, which would require filling LPG cylinders at designated refilling plants prior to customer distribution at retail outlets – a measure Tampuli says is safer for operators and consumers.

To ensure successful rollout of the module, NPA created an implementation committee, which was a culmination of stakeholders from various oil and gas sectors, including the EPA and the Ghana Standards Authority.

But one group in the committee, the Ghana LPG Operators Association says the module is ineffective, hence their decision to cease operations in order to pressurised government to reconsider the decision

The group’s president Torgbui Adaklu V says his efforts to terminate the process have failed to yield results so they were left with no options but to strike.

But Tampuli hints the reasoning behind the strike could be from fear that under the new measure, foreign stakeholders would push GLiPGOA and others local companies out of business.

He assured consumers some retail outlets are still operating, including one of their subsidiaries, GOIL.

“LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee… All Goil LPG stations across the country are not part of the strike… All Hills Oil (market leader) LPG stations across the country are also not part of the strike,” an NPA statement reads.

Meanwhile, consumers at the pump have expressed concern. One customer says he went to an LPG-operated filling station Monday, but there weren’t any workers available.

“I’ve been to this filling station twice today. I was told they are on strike. I have no other option than to go and park my car. This is really going to affect me,” he told Joy FM reporter Nancy Emefa Dzradosi.

Another customer lamented similar thoughts.

“I’m supposed to deliver some goods but my vehicle has run out of gas,” he said. “I’ve been to two different places, but the operators have gone out to eat. They were even laughing at us.”

Tampuli says that while he works to restore order, drivers should fill up at auto gas stations and other distribution centers because they are low risk. Regarding the strike, he says it is “completely unnecessary. We’re not too sure what this is all about.”

Other organizations part of the implementation committee has chosen not to go on strike because “they believe that the decision to go on strike was not one that was founded on any cogent reason,” Tampuli says.