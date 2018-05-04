EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Coffie Set To Join Italian Side Torino

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie is set to join Italian side Torino after his contract expires this summer.

The Genoa midfielder's contract will end on June 30, and after ten years with the club he joined as a teenager, the 26 year old has decided to leave.

Coffie sent a heartfelt message to fans and management of the club on Monday saying his final goodbyes to the club.

On Sunday he could not feature in their 2-1 defeat to Torino, a club had he is close to joining ahead of next season. The defensive midfielder previously played for Torino on loan in 2010/11 season.

Isaac Coffie was seen in talks with Torino's manager Walter Mazzari on Sunday. Meanwhile, Empoli have also expressed interest in the Ghanaian, who is yet to decide his next move.

The solid midfielder played 14 times Genoa this season and captained the team against Benevento in what was his final game for the Red and Blues.

