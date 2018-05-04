Home | News | Mahama’s appointee describes him as 'lame and undisciplined'

Mahama’s appointee describes him as 'lame and undisciplined'

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

PresmahamaFormer President John Mahama

Former appointee of the Mahama administration and erstwhile Ghana Consul General to Dubai under the same regime, Daniel Osei, has shot down his former boss’ decision to contest the flagbearership of the party.

Ambassador Daniel Osei thinks his boss is super incompetent to lead the party or become the head of state of Ghana for the second time.

Ambassador Osei’s stance pinnacles the perceived division within the party’s hierarchy over Mr. Mahama’s subtle declaration that he was going to contest.

Others hopefuls before him including Alban Sumani Bagbin, Spio Garbrah, some political analysts including Thomas Boabeng have all raised issues about Mr Mahama wanting to contest but on the other hand, the likes of Allotey Jacobs, Victor Smith and other top executives are also rooting for the former president.

However, Mr. Osei is labeling those rooting for the former president as opportunists seeking to enrich themselves from Mahama’s coffers.

He revealed that Mr. Mahama is the one running the show because he is in a better place financially, mentioning recent activities including the famous ‘unity walks’ as an example of how the ex-president is running the show.

He alleged that other aspirants have been sidelined in the ‘unity walk’ activities because they do not have the financial muscle.

For him, serious issues on the party’s table that need to be addressed include repairing broken relationships among others.

But Mr. Allotey Jacobs disagrees. He insists Mahama is the best choice for the party despite accusations of him being grossly incompetent and corrupt.

Meanwhile, loud mouth Kennedy Agyapong has joined in the fray, condemning the Mahama legacy. According to him, John Mahama remains an easy opponent for the New Patriotic Party.

