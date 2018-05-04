Home | News | Government's progress so far is unprecedented – Bawumia

Government's progress so far is unprecedented – Bawumia

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Bawumia InterporabilityVice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has described achievements of the Nana Addo led government as unprecedented the in the last 19 months.

This he attributed to the government’s commitment to addressing the many challenges facing the country, using alternative and creative ways.

Speaking to some Muslims in the Volta Region as part of his Ramadan tour of the country, Dr Bawumia said the government would continue to the serve the people in ways that only assures better livelihood.

“We have been able to do this because, our government, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo government is a government of ideas, is a government of integrity, is a government of focus, that we are pursuing innovative ideas and policies,” he said.

A former deputy Communications Minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians who voted them into power in 2016.

He said their poor performance would dwindle the party’s chances of retaining power in 2020.

“People did not vote for President Akufo Addo for fun. It was not because they loved him excessively, they had expectations of him. So those expectations have not been met, he’s trampled on people’s expectations. I’m not sure that people would gleefully go and vote for him after he has disappointed them,” he said.

Ready to return?

John Mahama recently hinted that he would soon declare his intention to run for the presidency.

He has been tight-lipped on the possibility of him contesting the NDC’s presidential ticket and saying the reorganisation of the party was the most pressing thing currently.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama applauded the party’s reorganisation efforts which he said had increased the party morale.

“To you, the teeming supporters and sympathisers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, which as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he added.

