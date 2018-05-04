Home | News | Gas supply from Jubilee to shutdown for 21 days

Gas supply from Jubilee to shutdown for 21 days

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

FPSO Kwame Nkrumah Vessel 620x330FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Gas supply from the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on the Jubilee Field is expected to be shut downed from May 28, 2018.

The shutdown will last for twenty 21 days, a joint statement by Volta River Authority, Ghana Grid Company Ltd. and Electricity Company of Ghana announced on Tuesday.

The planned shutdown was on the advice of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

The power providers however assured that the exercise will not affect gas supply from the TEN field.

“There will therefore be only a minimal loss of some power generation from VRA plants at Aboadze and the AMERI plant,” it acknowledged.

However, any loss in power generation from the West, will be offset by generating additional power from the Tema area, the statement said, adding they would put in measures to prevent any supply disruptions.

“The above-mentioned gas works are critical as they would significantly increase the amount of natural gas to run the power generating facilities at Aboadze and improve the overall reliability of power supply to the country,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, 3news.com has also gathered that a pay-as-you-go arrangement has been made with the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAGPCo) for top up.

The shutdown is coming at a time members of the Ghana LPG Operators Association are on strike to oppose the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model policy.

Government has described the strike which began on Monday as a war between their association’s profit and safety of the public.

For more news go to: 3news.com

Dan Soko
