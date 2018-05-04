Akufo-Addo 'true leader' – Boris Kodjoe

U.S.-based Ghanaian actor Boris Kodjoe with President Akufo-Addo

U.S.-based Ghanaian actor Boris Kodjoe, has extolled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a true leader.

The Austrian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent, wrote on his Facebook Wall on Tuesday, 22 May that: “A true leader empowers his people to realise their potential in the collective pursuit of a worthy goal.

“Thank you @nakufoaddo for your generosity and guidance, and kudos to the amazing team of dedicated ministers and directors who work diligently each day to generate sustainable economic impact and push for gender equality across the continent. Thank you for the warm welcome. I'm inspired.”