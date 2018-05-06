Home | News | Akufo-Addo 'true leader' – Boris Kodjoe

Akufo-Addo 'true leader' – Boris Kodjoe

Dan Soko

Boris Nana23Boris Kodjoe and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

U.S.-based Ghanaian actor Boris Kodjoe, has extolled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a true leader.

The Austrian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent, wrote on his Facebook Wall on Tuesday, 22 May that: “A true leader empowers his people to realise their potential in the collective pursuit of a worthy goal.

“Thank you @nakufoaddo for your generosity and guidance, and kudos to the amazing team of dedicated ministers and directors who work diligently each day to generate sustainable economic impact and push for gender equality across the continent. Thank you for the warm welcome. I'm inspired.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

