Mahama is a physical demi-god - NDC Organizer

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Mahama

Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern region, Haruna Apew, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as ‘’physical demi-god’’.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Haruna Apew indicated that, there is no better candidate who can represent the NDC in 2020 than Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Mahama he stressed has been tried, tested and represents the hope Ghanaians are calling for due to the failed promises by this ‘’super incompetent administration.’’ ''We do not have time to try and test another candidate. We have Mahama and have already tested and tried him.

He is our best candidate.'' According to him, the regional executives in the region will solidly stand by Mr. Mahama because ‘’Ghanaians are suffering. Nurses are suffering, workers are suffering, everyone is suffering and Mr.

Mahama is the only person who can bring back hope to those who are disappointed in the NPP administration.’’ He sarcastically added that, ‘’animals, birds are also calling for Mahama so why don’t we bring Mahama and avoid the selfish interest of some individuals.’’

He described the assurance given by the former president not to disappoint those calling on him to contest as a positive one. ‘’We have tried and tested Mr. Mahama and his record is impressive and as party supporters, we want to assist him to represent the party in 2020.

Ghanaians are looking forward to see Mahama contest and so we cannot disappoint Ghanaians,’’ he said.

A demi-god being with partial or lesser divine status, such as a minor deity, the offspring of a god and a mortal, or a mortal raised to divine rank or a man who is greatly admired or respected.

[embedded content]