I worked for a change in government, voted out Mahama - Kofi Bentil

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoKofi Bentil is Vice President of Imani Africa

Legal practitioner and leading member of Pressure group, Citizen Ghana Movement, Kofi Bentil, has revealed how he and several others in his former group OccupyGhana were against the Mahama-led government, as such, did whatever it took to get his government out of power, including voting against him.

According to the legal brain, "everything was all over the place, clearly, they were mismanaging the problem [dumsor]" he said as he lamented the poor governance displayed by then President, John Dramani Mahama, a situation that led to a street protest by a number of people considered to be among the middle class of the Ghanaian society at the time.

The move, according to Kofi Bentil, was to force the Mahama government to take the citizenry more seriously.

The Vice President of IMANI Africa posited in an interview with GhanaWeb's Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng on '21 minutes with KKB' that OccupyGhana was set against the previous government because the pressure group was unhappy with how the country was governed and wanted a change.

Questioned about his neutrality and allegations of his bias for the NPP following the comments, Kofi Bentil admitted that though he is 'independent minded' he is not neutral.

He said, “In the face of bad governance and corruption, any well-meaning individual who declares neutrality has taken the side of wrong”.

[embedded content]

He maintains the current NPP government is doing better than the erstwhile Mahama government even though he admits there are some areas that need to be watched closely.

“The previous government had eight years and we ended up in a big mess, and over the 8 years we advocated, when we realised then that we were not heeded to, we took to the street. For now, we are not having the argument we used to have. The current government is far better than the previous”

Mr. Bentil who was speaking to GhanaWeb’s Editor Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng also commended the current government for being receptive to the views of Civil Society Groups in the country

[embedded content]