Franklin Cudjoe, Andah clash over Kelni GVG as NCA board member resigns

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

George Andah, Deputy Communications Minister (Left), Franklin Cudjoe (Right)

A Deputy Minister of Communications, George Nenyi Andah, and Founding President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe have expressed dissenting opinions about the Ministry of Communications’ contract with Kelni GVG.

Advancing his views on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, Mr Cudjoe said the contract was needless and is just a duplication of functions of Subah and Afriwave, whose contracts were signed by the previous government.

According to him, the five-year “automatic renewable” clause captured on Page 2 of the contract really gives the Haitian company more than $120 million.

Again, Mr Cudjoe said Kelni GVG had no track record anywhere in the world to be given such a contract.

He claims that the suspicions about the contract is the reason behind the resignation of a board member of implementing agency National Communications Authority (NCA), Susan-Barbera Adjorkor Kumapley.

But Mr Andah, who is also a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency, dared Mr Cudjoe to adduce proof of his claims about Ms Kumapley’s resignation as she did not even give any reasons for her resignation, he noted.

He also dared Mr Cudjoe to provide evidence of the automatic renewal clause in the contract as he claims the contract was for a 10-year period to be reviewed after five years.

Mr Andah also vouched for the track-record of Kelni GVG, saying it has certification from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and has operated in countries like Tanzania and Liberia.

He justified the contract, claiming due diligence was followed as it was signed in the presence of several stakeholders including the Chief Executive Officers of the telecommunication networks.

Already, Glo has signed on, he stated.

The former Marketing Manager for MTN Ghana insisted that given the background the Minister of Communications and her two deputies as members of Parliament, there could not be any way procurement regulations would have been breached.

He announced that the NCA board will issue a statement on Tuesday to clear the air.