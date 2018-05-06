Home | News | I worked for a change against bad governance, voted out Mahama - Kofi Bentil

I worked for a change against bad governance, voted out Mahama - Kofi Bentil

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Bentil 21 Minutes Newplay videoKofi Bentil is Vice President of Imani Africa

Founding leader of OccupyGhana and private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil has disclosed that he voted against former President John Mahama at the 2016 December polls.

Explaining what influenced his voted Mr. Bentil posited that “In the face of bad governance and corruption, any well-meaning individual who declares neutrality has taken the side of wrong”.

Mr. Bentil was speaking on why the pressure group, OccupyGhana liaised with people who are now appointees in the current NPP government to function against the then Mahama-led government.

Without hesitation, Mr. Bentil who was a frontline activist for OccupyGhana (a civil society group expected to be apolitical) admitted voting and ‘working’ for the NPP to win power in 2016, however, he was quick to clarify that the bad governance the characterised the NDC led government pushed him to work for change.

“We hold the position that in the face of bad governance and wrong, the person who declares neutrality has taken the side of wrong, people should get this right, we are independently minded but not neutral minded. I wanted change in 2016” He said.

[embedded content]

According to the Vice President of IMANI Africa, OccupyGhana was set against the previous government because the pressure group was unhappy with how the country was governed and wanted a change.

The private the legal practitioner speaking of the performance of the incumbent government noted that, current NPP government is doing far better than that previous led by NDC.

“The previous government had eight years and we ended up in a big mess, and over the 8 years we advocated, when we realised then that we were not heeded to, we took to the street. For now, we are not having the argument we use to have. The current government is far better than the previous”

Mr. Bentil who was speaking to GhanaWeb’s Editor Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng also commended the current government for being receptive Civil Society Groups opinion on issues.

