Home | News | Chieftancy clashes: Gborbu Wulomo replies Nungua Mantse

Chieftancy clashes: Gborbu Wulomo replies Nungua Mantse

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

Nungua Chiefs Clash2Overlord of the Gadangme State Wor-Lumor, Shitse Borketey Laweh Tsuru

The Overlord of the Gadangme State Wor-Lumor, Shitse Borketey Laweh Tsuru has responded strongly to claims by the Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III that only the Nungua Traditional Council with the National Coat of Arms on its letterhead is the recognised one.

According to him, King Welentsi has lost sight of the fact that, “by virtue of the traditional and administrative practices, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has the right and therefore qualifies to own his office and a letterhead to ensure formal and effective rulership and communication with other states and private institutions as well as individuals.”

The Gborbu Wulomo at a press conference said on the issue of who presides over traditional council meeting in the absence of the president, “We (the people of Nungua) need peace and development” not war.

“It is established in the Gadangme setup that, the Mankralo is the next in seniority to the president and so he presides over traditional council meetings in the absence of the president. That is why the Kpone Mankralo, Prampram Mankralo and Ningo Mankralo are all members of Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs.

“Act 277 of the 1992 constitution has clearly defined who a chief is. The constitution does not make gazette or an extract a requirement to become a chief. King Odaifio should let us know whether he had extract or a gazette before he was inducted into the Ga Traditional Council, he should also tell us whether he had an extract or gazette before he took the judicial oath of the High Court. Well, if we should go by what he says then what he has is not a Nungua Traditional Council. What he has there is Ajemannor We or Mantse We Traditional Council,” he explained.

Alienation of Nungua stool lands

Touching on the issue of alienation of stool lands, he stated that Nungua has a peculiar case and that unlike what pertains in other jurisdictions, the Supreme Court unanimously decided in 1996 that, “it is the Nungua Mantse and the Gborbu Wulomo who are co-donors/lessors and joint signatories to the Alienation of Nungua Stool Lands.”

“Reference is hereby made to the Supreme Court of Ghana Law Report of 1996/97 page 405-412 in a case entitled ‘The Republic Versus Committee of Enquiry into Nungua Traditional Affairs Ex-parte Afotey Odai IV’.

The Supreme Court, he said, had spoken so nobody and “I repeat, nobody can change the decision of the Supreme Court, therefore King Odaifio cannot solely alienate land in Nungua as he claims.”

He told the media that, the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has been in existence since time immemorial and for that reason, “every Ga Mantse would have to come to the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse for His final installation rites before He ascends onto the throne, fully as Ga Mantse.”

He added that, “it is only Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse who has traditional and customary links with Ga Mashie, Osu, La, Teshie, Tema, Kpone, Prampram, Ningo, Ada and Shai Osudoku.”

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse not a fetish priest

He stated that, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse is a High Priest and a Leader (Wor Lumor meaning Our Ruler) and he does not possess powers as was being suggested.

“Let it be known, ladies and gentlemen that, Nungua is one of the ancient settlements and the first on the Gadangme land led by Nuumo Borketey Laweh-Shitse. It is also a known fact that, other people joined the Nuumo Borketey Laweh group at this present settlement and have lived together in harmony and in peace as one people, which has led to inter-marriages.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!