Chieftancy clashes: Gborbu Wulomo replies Nungua Mantse

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

Overlord of the Gadangme State Wor-Lumor, Shitse Borketey Laweh Tsuru

The Overlord of the Gadangme State Wor-Lumor, Shitse Borketey Laweh Tsuru has responded strongly to claims by the Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III that only the Nungua Traditional Council with the National Coat of Arms on its letterhead is the recognised one.

According to him, King Welentsi has lost sight of the fact that, “by virtue of the traditional and administrative practices, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has the right and therefore qualifies to own his office and a letterhead to ensure formal and effective rulership and communication with other states and private institutions as well as individuals.”

The Gborbu Wulomo at a press conference said on the issue of who presides over traditional council meeting in the absence of the president, “We (the people of Nungua) need peace and development” not war.

“It is established in the Gadangme setup that, the Mankralo is the next in seniority to the president and so he presides over traditional council meetings in the absence of the president. That is why the Kpone Mankralo, Prampram Mankralo and Ningo Mankralo are all members of Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs.

“Act 277 of the 1992 constitution has clearly defined who a chief is. The constitution does not make gazette or an extract a requirement to become a chief. King Odaifio should let us know whether he had extract or a gazette before he was inducted into the Ga Traditional Council, he should also tell us whether he had an extract or gazette before he took the judicial oath of the High Court. Well, if we should go by what he says then what he has is not a Nungua Traditional Council. What he has there is Ajemannor We or Mantse We Traditional Council,” he explained.

Alienation of Nungua stool lands

Touching on the issue of alienation of stool lands, he stated that Nungua has a peculiar case and that unlike what pertains in other jurisdictions, the Supreme Court unanimously decided in 1996 that, “it is the Nungua Mantse and the Gborbu Wulomo who are co-donors/lessors and joint signatories to the Alienation of Nungua Stool Lands.”

“Reference is hereby made to the Supreme Court of Ghana Law Report of 1996/97 page 405-412 in a case entitled ‘The Republic Versus Committee of Enquiry into Nungua Traditional Affairs Ex-parte Afotey Odai IV’.

The Supreme Court, he said, had spoken so nobody and “I repeat, nobody can change the decision of the Supreme Court, therefore King Odaifio cannot solely alienate land in Nungua as he claims.”

He told the media that, the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has been in existence since time immemorial and for that reason, “every Ga Mantse would have to come to the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse for His final installation rites before He ascends onto the throne, fully as Ga Mantse.”

He added that, “it is only Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse who has traditional and customary links with Ga Mashie, Osu, La, Teshie, Tema, Kpone, Prampram, Ningo, Ada and Shai Osudoku.”

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse not a fetish priest

He stated that, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse is a High Priest and a Leader (Wor Lumor meaning Our Ruler) and he does not possess powers as was being suggested.

“Let it be known, ladies and gentlemen that, Nungua is one of the ancient settlements and the first on the Gadangme land led by Nuumo Borketey Laweh-Shitse. It is also a known fact that, other people joined the Nuumo Borketey Laweh group at this present settlement and have lived together in harmony and in peace as one people, which has led to inter-marriages.”