LIVESTREAMING: Gender Ministry meets the press

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoMinister for Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba

Happening now at the Ministry of Information conference hall is the Meet the Press session with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The session is being addressed by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba.

She is updating Ghanaians on projects and initiatives the Gender Ministry is embarking towards government’s transformational agenda including child protection programmes, development of women, particularly the vulnerable.

The meeting is also a platform for the Ministry to highlight its achievements from February 2017 till date.

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid and his Deputy - Perry Okudzeto are in attendance are among stakeholders at the session.