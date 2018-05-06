I’m inspired by eating Konkonte and groundnut soup – Thomas Partey

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Thomas Partey

Whether it’s yams for Usain Bolt or Egusi soup for Anthony Joshua, a big carbohydrate diet has always been an essential part of strong athletic performances.

Of course, the overall diet of a professional athlete is meticulously selected to ensure they maintain their well-cut out physiques that is necessary for optimal efficiency.

But when it comes to food, it is a hard fight to stay away from guilty pleasures. And if you are

Black Stars and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, that guilty pleasure is konkonte and groundnut soup.

“I get more inspired by eating konkonte and groundnut soup,” Partey revealed moments after lifting the Europa League with Atletico Madrid in Lyon when asked what food inspires him.

The dish is made from dried and pounded cassava and is popularly called “face the wall” in Ghana. Konkonte is especially popular in southern Ghana where Partey hails from.

Eating home-made food however, is not the only way Partey, 24, stays in touch with his home country as he also revealed he is constantly using social media to connect with friends and family.