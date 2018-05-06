Home | News | I’ll win power through NDC’s goodwill not Mahama’s legacies – Alabi

I’ll win power through NDC’s goodwill not Mahama’s legacies – Alabi

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Alabi Muslim.jpegProf. Joshua Alabi, Flagbearer hopeful of NDC

Flagbearer hopeful of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Joshua Alabi, says he will ride on the corporate legacies of his party to win power for the NDC and not by the successes chalked by any individual.

There have been suggestions from the rank and file of the party for the likes of Prof. Joshua Alabi and other opponents fighting with the former leader in the upcoming Flagbearership race, to allow him(John Mahama) to lead the party again.

According to them it makes no sense selling aspirants that have no records whatsoever in that capacity to Ghanaians rather than a tried and tested leader, who the party can campaign on his past achievements to win the hearts of Ghanaians in 2020 polls.

But Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Prof. Alabi maintained that the goodwill of his party together with his vision will bring the additional 5% plus 1 votes required to win the next elections for the party.

“The NDC from old has built its automatic 45% electoral votes based on the goodwill of the party, for many years. So any Flagbearer is just using the goodwill of the party to campaign. I am going to use the NDC as a party and the good will it has obtained and not any individual’s achievement or whatsoever. Its unfortunate that this benchmark dropped in the last years but I’ll work hard to secure the 45 and the additional 5% plus 1 votes to win elections for my party,” he told host Kwaku Owusu Adjei.

The retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Professor Joshua Alabi, who’s confident of winning the primaries said his inclusion in the contest will be “a thriller in the history of our great party ( NDC)”.

Prof. Joshua Alabi, will face competition from Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Ekow Spio Garbrah and ex President Mahama who has given the greenlight to contest the Flagbearer slot for the NDC days ago.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!