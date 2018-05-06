I’ll win power through NDC’s goodwill not Mahama’s legacies – Alabi

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Prof. Joshua Alabi, Flagbearer hopeful of NDC

Flagbearer hopeful of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Joshua Alabi, says he will ride on the corporate legacies of his party to win power for the NDC and not by the successes chalked by any individual.

There have been suggestions from the rank and file of the party for the likes of Prof. Joshua Alabi and other opponents fighting with the former leader in the upcoming Flagbearership race, to allow him(John Mahama) to lead the party again.

According to them it makes no sense selling aspirants that have no records whatsoever in that capacity to Ghanaians rather than a tried and tested leader, who the party can campaign on his past achievements to win the hearts of Ghanaians in 2020 polls.

But Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Prof. Alabi maintained that the goodwill of his party together with his vision will bring the additional 5% plus 1 votes required to win the next elections for the party.

“The NDC from old has built its automatic 45% electoral votes based on the goodwill of the party, for many years. So any Flagbearer is just using the goodwill of the party to campaign. I am going to use the NDC as a party and the good will it has obtained and not any individual’s achievement or whatsoever. Its unfortunate that this benchmark dropped in the last years but I’ll work hard to secure the 45 and the additional 5% plus 1 votes to win elections for my party,” he told host Kwaku Owusu Adjei.

The retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Professor Joshua Alabi, who’s confident of winning the primaries said his inclusion in the contest will be “a thriller in the history of our great party ( NDC)”.

Prof. Joshua Alabi, will face competition from Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Ekow Spio Garbrah and ex President Mahama who has given the greenlight to contest the Flagbearer slot for the NDC days ago.