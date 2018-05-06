Home | News | Only Mahama will be allowed to campaign in Eastern Region – Haruna Apau

Only Mahama will be allowed to campaign in Eastern Region – Haruna Apau

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

NDC Flagbearer Aspirants2NDC Flagbearer aspirants

The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer hopeful of main Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Haruna Apau Wiredu, has stated that he will champion a fierce resistance against contenders of former President John Dramani Mahama in the Eastern Region.

According to Haruna Apau Wiredu who’s confident of winning that position, he will not allow any individual to create cracks and division within the party therefore will block such Presidential hopefuls from creating disaffection for former President Mahama who is the choice of overwhelming majority of the supporters.

Haruna Apau Wiredu who was the 2016 parliamentary candidate of the party in New Juaben North said this Monday May 21,2018 during an interview with section of the media in Koforidua aimed at officially declaring his intention to contest the Regional Organizer Position.

Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend declared his intention to contest the Presidency in the 2020 general polls.

This however will happen should he be elected again in the party’s primaries as the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC). In Facebook post, Mr. Mahama lauded the NDC’s re-organization efforts, which he reiterated has raised the party’s morale.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mahama wrote.

He will face stiff opposition from the likes of Ekow Spio Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, and Sylvester Mensah.

However, Ben Ephson who’s also the Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper said the other candidates will perform abysmally if they should contest Mahama individually.

