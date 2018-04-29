Home | News | John Boye, Ivorian star Arouna Kone emerge top players for Turkish side Sivasspor

John Boye, Ivorian star Arouna Kone emerge top players for Turkish side Sivasspor

Dan Soko

John Boye Kone ArounaIvorian star Arouna Kone and John Boye

Black Stars defender John Boye and Ivorian Star Arouna Kone were among the top performers for Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghanaian helped Sivasspor to a seventh-place finish in the season with 49 points, winning 14 games, drawing 7 times and losing 13 matches.

Despite being injured in the course of the season, the Ghanaian returned and starred in the game against Besiktas.

Meanwhile, Ivorian Arouna Kone finished the as the club's top scorer with 13 goals.

The Ghanaian has been an integral member of the club after helping them win promotion to the flight two seasons ago.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!