John Boye, Ivorian star Arouna Kone emerge top players for Turkish side Sivasspor

Ivorian star Arouna Kone and John Boye

Black Stars defender John Boye and Ivorian Star Arouna Kone were among the top performers for Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghanaian helped Sivasspor to a seventh-place finish in the season with 49 points, winning 14 games, drawing 7 times and losing 13 matches.

Despite being injured in the course of the season, the Ghanaian returned and starred in the game against Besiktas.

Meanwhile, Ivorian Arouna Kone finished the as the club's top scorer with 13 goals.

The Ghanaian has been an integral member of the club after helping them win promotion to the flight two seasons ago.