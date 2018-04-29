Home | News | Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup

Dan Soko

Thomas Partey is the first Ghanaian to have won the UEFA Europa League when his Atletico Madrid side lifted the trophy against Marseille in Lyon.

Despite players having different aspects of motivating themselves when it comes the passion to perform better, Partey looks to a somehow weird aspect of inspiration.

Chris Brown, Face The Wall, School Uniform are some nicknames to what the Black Stars midfielder gets his inspirations.

The Ghanaian footballer revealed in an interview following his win in the UEFA Europa League that he gets inspired by eating a kokonte and groundnut soup.

“I get more inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup,” Thomas Teye Partey said.

Thomas Parteyplay

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey controls the ball during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2017 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match against Real Madrid CF

(AFP/File)

READ MORE: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

Atletico Madrid’s midfield player who is almost always out of Ghana because of his profession, however, does not ignore his connections back home

With technological advancement making it possible for people to communicate across the globe, Patey finds ways to keep in touch with people back home.

“I always connect with home,” the Ghanaian player continued.

“We have a lot of social networks. We talk via whatsapp, Facebook and I’m always seeing them. I’m happy, they’re happy and that’s what motivates me to be able to work harder.”

Thomas Partey has been called up by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to represent the senior national team of Ghana in their friendly games against Iceland and Japan in June 2018.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!