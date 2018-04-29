Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup

Thomas Partey is the first Ghanaian to have won the UEFA Europa League when his Atletico Madrid side lifted the trophy against Marseille in Lyon.

Despite players having different aspects of motivating themselves when it comes the passion to perform better, Partey looks to a somehow weird aspect of inspiration.

Chris Brown, Face The Wall, School Uniform are some nicknames to what the Black Stars midfielder gets his inspirations.

The Ghanaian footballer revealed in an interview following his win in the UEFA Europa League that he gets inspired by eating a kokonte and groundnut soup.

“I get more inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup,” Thomas Teye Partey said.

play Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey controls the ball during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2017 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match against Real Madrid CF (AFP/File)

Atletico Madrid’s midfield player who is almost always out of Ghana because of his profession, however, does not ignore his connections back home

With technological advancement making it possible for people to communicate across the globe, Patey finds ways to keep in touch with people back home.

“I always connect with home,” the Ghanaian player continued.

“We have a lot of social networks. We talk via whatsapp, Facebook and I’m always seeing them. I’m happy, they’re happy and that’s what motivates me to be able to work harder.”

Thomas Partey has been called up by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to represent the senior national team of Ghana in their friendly games against Iceland and Japan in June 2018.