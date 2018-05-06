Home | News | Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs

Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs

Dan Soko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public to desist from consuming some 6 herbal drugs in the market because they have some secret ingredients with deadly effects.

According to the FDA, the ingredient is called Sildenafil and has the potential of treating erectile dysfunction.

In a statement, the FDA stated that patients must only use Sildenafil only when they are prescribed by a medical doctor.

The list of drugs are as follows:

1. Vigoura Capsules, manufactured by Evergreen Healthcare Ghana Ltd.

2. Osompa Natural Capsules manufactured by Dr. Afari James, Osompa Herbal Centre

READ ALSO: 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted

3. X Plus Men Power Bitter Syrup manufactured by New Global Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Accra

4. Anidaso Goodman Capsules manufactured by Dependable Pharmacy Ltd

5. Laud P. Capsules manufactured by Stephen Gyan Herbal Centre

6. Time Natural Capsules manufactured by Kenoga Company Ltd.

The Public Relations Officer of FDA told Accra-based Starr FM that “If someone brings a product to FDA to register as a herbal medicine and then you go and put in something else for the product to appear in a different way outside the purpose for which it was registered then it’s a deception to the general public. We have immediately canceled the market authorization we have given these products so they have been banned.”

READ ALSO: No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS

Earlier on, the FDA had warned the public against the purchase of some other 6 drugs on the market.

The drugs are:

1. Rockman Capsules manufactured by Rockman Capsules Limited

2. Mars for men imported by Joe D. Ventures

3. Tinattet Be4 Be4 herbal capsules manufactured by Tinatett Herbal manufacturing and Marketing Co. Ltd

4. Angel Natural Capsules manufactured by Dependable Pharmacy Ltd

5. Laud P Capsules manufactured by Dependable Pharmacy Ltd

6. Laud P. Capsules manufactured by Stephen Gyan Herbal Centre.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Messi Retains Golden Shoe

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult …Essien

May 22, 2018

Inkoom In Fresh Trouble

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!