Police Officer interdicted for beating civilian to death

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Ho, May 22, GNA - The Volta Regional Police Command has interdicted Constable Bright Afrifa, for allegedly beating a security man to death.

The victim, Kujo Johnson Adzato, 39, a former Security man of the defunct Ghana Telecom, died a day after a brawl with Afrifa at a drinking spot at Somey, a suburb of Ho.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Tufuor, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Command received “administrative report” on the incidence on Monday and interdicted the Officer “immediately” awaiting trial.

A source told the GNA that on Tuesday, May 15, at about 2300 hours, the deceased who lived in the same community with the Police Officer entered a drinking spot in the area, where he met the Officer having some drinks.

He said the deceased jokingly tried to take the Officer’s drink, which resulted into a scuffle, with Adzato falling unconscious outside the drinking spot.

The source said ‘a Good Samaritan’ saw Adzato lying outside the drinking spot lifelessly and prevailed on Afrifa to take Adzato to the hospital.

He said Afrifa obliged but took Adzato to his (Adzato) house and left him in the room.

The source said Adzato’s relations rushed him to the Volta Regional Hospital the next day, in view of his deteriorating condition but he died later in the day.

GNA