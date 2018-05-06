Home | News | Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

Dan Soko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, Mr. George Mireku Duker has donated items to disabled persons within his area.

He presented the items over the weekend, at his residence in Tarkwa-Nsuaem as he dined with physically challenged people and other party executives during his birthday celebration.

According to Mr Duker, aside his core political duties, he holds the welfare of the people in his Constituency in the highest esteem.

The items donated were 10 wheelchairs, 10 clutches, and 2 industrial electric sewing machines.

The MP also used the opportunity to reiterate the achievements of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The gathering were very much enthused with the achievements of the NPP government and their hardworking MP in the short time in office.

Community Visit
In the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018, the MP donated 50 bags of cement to the Bogrekrom community as a support towards the construction of their community centre.

He also donated 100 bags of cement to the Dress Makers Association of Tarkwa towards the construction of their Municipal Center.

The Lawmaker donated computers and other accessories to some selected deprived schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, some beneficiaries expressed their profound appreciation to the MP and added that "His continuous touch with us and the entire Wassaman is reassuring. Indeed, there's hope in the future".

"God bless MPs who visit their Constituents every weekend to explain government policies better to them through the party’s communications structures", they emphasized.

"We thank God for having a Visible and a Hardworking MP working assiduously to ensure the developmental goals of Tarkwa-Nsuaem is achieved", they added.

Source: Daniel Kaku

Img-20180521-wa0025Img-20180521-wa0025

Img-20180521-wa0022Img-20180521-wa0022

Img-20180522-wa0016Img-20180522-wa0016

Img-20180522-wa0012Img-20180522-wa0012

Img-20180522-wa0013Img-20180522-wa0013

Daniel Kaku

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

May 22, 2018

“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

May 22, 2018

Gov’t To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining Soon – Amewu Hints

May 22, 2018

Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

May 22, 2018

Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!