Life After Football Is Difficult - Essien

In the twilight of his career, Ghana international, Michael Essien says he is proud of his accomplishments in football.

The 35-year-old, who was recently released by Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung, is among Ghana's most successful players, having graced the pitch for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Lyon.

“I look back and smile with pride at what I have achieved and what I have done in football,” Essien told KweseESPN.

“Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved every bit of my football career.

“I know one day it will come to an end and when it does, I will have some very good memories.

“The idea of stopping is not difficult for me because I have known for some time now that I’m getting to that point.

“The most difficult part is what to do after football.”

Essien’s top glories, without a doubt, came at Chelsea with whom he spent nine years.

Between 2005 and 2014, ‘the Bison’, won the English Premier League on two occasions (2005-2006 and 2009-10), four FA Cup titles, one League Cup, two Community Shields and the prestigious Uefa Champions League in 2012.

“I had a great time when I was there [Chelsea],” said, the midfielder, who won the Blues’ Best Player award in 2006-07.

“I trained and played with some great players and it made me a much better player because I needed to be at my very best to play.

“I am glad I was part of the generation that made the team such a household name around the world.”

The Accra-born played for Bastia in France after leaving Ghanaian outfit Liberty Professionals. He was also on the books of Greek outfit, Panathinaikos in 2015-16. Goal

