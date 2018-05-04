Home | News | CAF President Reiterates Support For Morocco Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

CAF President Reiterates Support For Morocco Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dan Soko

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad has reiterated his support for Morocco hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the country stepped up its attempt to bring the tournament to the continent by appointing Hafid Elalamy as bid chairman.

Ahmad, who goes by a single name, said Africa deserves to host the event and claimed they were "convinced" Morocco could stage a successful edition of FIFA's flagship competition.

The Madagascar official had previously called on the rest of the CAF members to get behind Morocco's attempt to bring the World Cup to Africa for the first time since South Africa in 2010.

Morocco, which unsuccessfully bid for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 tournaments, is widely considered the outsider as it is up against a joint effort from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The African nation has been slow to build momentum to date and only recently announced Elalamy as head of the bid.

Elalamy, the country's Minister of Industry and Investment, was chosen by King Mohammed VI of Morocco for the role.

He will be tasked with overseeing their attempt at securing the hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup in conjunction with the Royal Morocco Football Federation and the Government.

Morocco have also hired London-based Vero Communications as their bid consultants.

The firm, chaired by experienced media consultant Mike Lee, will act as lead "international communications and strategy agency" to help shape the vision of a "welcoming, passionate and authentic tournament".

They will be the lead agency on "all aspects of international media and social media communications and work closely with bid leaders on overall campaign strategy".

Morocco is hoping to showcase its hosting credentials at the African Nations Championship, which started on January 12 and is due to conclude on February 4.

The country replaced Kenya as hosts of the tournament for home African-based players after the CAF stripped the nation of the event due to concerns over infrastructure.

Morocco officially entered the race for the 2026 World Cup in August.

The host is due to be chosen at a FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow.

Delegates from all FIFA Member Federations are set to vote, for the first time, rather than the previous controversial system in which a choice was made by the ruling Executive Committee.

