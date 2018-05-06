Asamoah Explains Juve Exit

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has opened up reasons behind his exit from Italian Serie A champions, Juventus (Juve).
The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan after turning down a new contract from the Bianconeri.
The versatile enforcer was reported to have undergone a routine medical at Inter Milan before he quickly came out to refute the report.
However, just a day after debunking the medical claims, Asamoah scribbled a heartfelt message to the Old Ladies faithful – where he announced his departure.
“I am immensely proud to have been part of Juventus – explains the versatile Ghanaian who spent six seasons at the Turin based club.
“Although they offered me a new contract, albeit, with great respect, I chose to undertake a new adventure elsewhere,” referring to the proposed move to Inter Milan, with whom he has already agreed on a pre-contract.
“Every person in this club will have a special place in my heart, especially the fantastic fans – Asamoah continues in the tweet
“It will be difficult to play against Juventus in the future, but I had to make this decision in the interest of my family”
Asamoah also thanks “My two fantastic coaches, Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte.”
Asamoah scored 4 goals in 116 appearances for Juventus during his seven-year stay in Turin, and won a total of 14 titles.
