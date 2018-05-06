Home | News | Asamoah Explains Juve Exit

Asamoah Explains Juve Exit

Dan Soko

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has opened up reasons behind his exit from Italian Serie A champions, Juventus (Juve).

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan after turning down a new contract from the Bianconeri.

The versatile enforcer was reported to have undergone a routine medical at Inter Milan before he quickly came out to refute the report.

However, just a day after debunking the medical claims, Asamoah scribbled a heartfelt message to the Old Ladies faithful – where he announced his departure.

“I am immensely proud to have been part of Juventus – explains the versatile Ghanaian who spent six seasons at the Turin based club.

“Although they offered me a new contract, albeit, with great respect, I chose to undertake a new adventure elsewhere,” referring to the proposed move to Inter Milan, with whom he has already agreed on a pre-contract.

“Every person in this club will have a special place in my heart, especially the fantastic fans – Asamoah continues in the tweet

“It will be difficult to play against Juventus in the future, but I had to make this decision in the interest of my family”

Asamoah also thanks “My two fantastic coaches, Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte.”

Asamoah scored 4 goals in 116 appearances for Juventus during his seven-year stay in Turin, and won a total of 14 titles.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

I'm not the first female artiste to expose my 'sex organ' on stage – Raquel

