Anas’ expose captures Nana Addo, Bawumia and Asiamah - Kwame Sefa Kayi alleges

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi says the latest exposé of ace investigative journalist Anas Ameyaw Anas, captures president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, vice President Bawumia and the current minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

“President Nana Addo, Bawumia and Asiamah are all in the Anas video.” Sefa Kayi said.

Responding to critics saying he is just peddling fear among the football fraternity. Sefa Kayi said “by the time you finish watching the video no one will tell you that change must come.”

Kwame Sefa Kayi however believes that Songo, who is a fierce critic of the Ghana Football Association and constantly hits on corrupt acts in our football may be vindicated after the exposé.

Already, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who nurtured Anas disclosed that, the video will cause “irredeemable” damage to persons found in illegal acts.

Anas highly anticipated piece which is titled “Exposé Number 12” is expected to be premiered on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.