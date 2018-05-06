Home | News | We almost signed Kwadwo Asamoah last summer - Former Galatasaray Chairman

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Kwadwo Asamoah Juve 001Asamoah was reportedly on the books of Galatasaray last summer

Former Chairman of Turkish giants Galatasaray, Dursun Özbek, has opened up about their failed move for Ghana international defender Kwadwo Asamoah.

Galatasaray were handed a year-long ban from European football after breaking Financial Fair Play regulations in 2016, and Özbek, who lost the club’s presidential election to Mustafa Cengiz, has revealed that complications of that ban cost them in the transfer of the Juventus man.

The 21-time Turkish champions were forced to sell key players in Wesley Sneijder and Badou Ndiaye to cut cost.

“Did I sell Ndiaye? Yes. I did so after I had only brought him six months ago. He was the most secure transfer we had, our first transfer.

“We were going to sign a deal with Kwadwo Asamoah for next season, and Asamoah was at the top of our transfer list, but that could not happen,” he said.

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to sign a three year deal with Italian side Inter Milan, after opting against renewing his contract with Juventus.

He spent six years at the Turin side, winning 6 Serie A titles and 4 Coppa Italia crowns

