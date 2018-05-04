Home | News | 2nd Edition of Women in PR Summit slated for July 7

2nd Edition of Women in PR Summit slated for July 7

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Women In PrSpeakers and panelists of the First edition (2017) Women in PR Summit

The second edition of Women in PR Summit will be held on Saturday, July 7 at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Held annually, the event is aimed at convening women PR practitioners, students as well as women in media and communications who seek to share ideas and opportunities while challenging each other towards success.

Launched on March 8 in a “Facebook Live” post as part of International Women’s day celebration, the team led by Ms Faith Senam Ocloo and Ms Paulina Kuranchie, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism announced the theme “Press for Progress: PR women making strides” which was fashioned along the lines of the theme for the International Women Day Celebration, “Press for Progress”.

The summit is expected to attract over 200 women and media enthusiasts as well as the general public and people interested in the communications discipline with the aim of acknowledging the successes, challenges and contributions women PR practitioners have made to organizations’ overall goals.

Women in PR Ghana has become the fulcrum of knowledge where information, new trends and dynamics of the industry is shared, discussed and dissected to serve as a guide to practitioners and hopefuls alike.

This year’s summit promises to be more educative, informative and will have experienced speakers gracing the event from all walks of life with a surprise Guest Speaker joining from the international scene.

Some of the topics to be tackled this year are: How to get started as a young graduate, which industry to venture into and how to find your niche and capitalize on it to thrive in your chosen endeavour. Others are PR trends that are shaping today’s narrative, the gender leadership issue in PR, PR’ing the PR (doing PR for oneself).

Women in PR Ghana Summit is organized by e’april Public Relations in partnership with the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana and Oak Plaza Hotel.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

