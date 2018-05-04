Home | News | Bawumia outdoors e-case tracking system to speed up justice delivery

Bawumia outdoors e-case tracking system to speed up justice delivery

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Bawumia Interporability1Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has outdoored an electronic case tracking system to ensure speedy justice delivery in the country.

The system, among other things, will facilitate effective collaboration between agencies within the justice delivery system.

With this electronic system in place, the Police, Judiciary, Attorney General's office, among others will all have access to the case pending before the court without claims of missing dockets which is rampant in Ghana’s justice delivery system.

It comes at a time when there is a heavy criticism against the judiciary for supervising a slow pace, justice delivery in the country.

Suspects have been kept on remand for years without trial because dockets cannot be traced. In some cases, the prosecutors have just refused to pursue the case leaving the suspects to languish in prison custody.

Launching the electronic case tracking system, Tuesday, the vice-president charged managers of the new system to be wary of persons who may resist change largely because they benefited from the old tardy system.

“We were just told of someone who was on remand for 35 years. This can only exacerbate prison overcrowding which all decent citizens agree to be inhumane.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming to note that this case tracking system that we are launching today with the help of our partners, USAID, will help to address these bottlenecks and help reduce delays, loss of files and various debilitating factors in the justice delivery processes to the barest minimum,” he said.

The Vice president said the system is in line with government’s policy to harness the power of technology and to help in an effective administration of the criminal justice system in the country.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

