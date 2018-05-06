Home | News | Mahama's declaration has affected my campaign strategy - Sylvester Mensah

Mahama's declaration has affected my campaign strategy - Sylvester Mensah

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: dailyheritage.com.gh

Sylvester Mensah Budget(NDC flag-bearer hopeful, Mr Sylvester Mensah

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearer hopeful, Mr Sylvester Mensah, has revealed that former President John Mahama’s declaration to participate in the party’s flagbearership contest has affected his campaign strategy.

Mr Mahama, in a Facebook post last Saturday, declared his intention to join the race since losing the 2016 elections.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathisers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected.

“I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he wrote.

The NDC is yet to declare guidelines for the flag-bearer elections.

Speaking on ‘Morning Starr’ yesterday, Sly, as he is popularly called, welcomed Mahama’s decision to join the competition for the vacant position of the party’s flagbearer.

That notwithstanding, he told ‘Morning Starr’ host Francis Abban that the declaration would have a toll on his campaign strategy, going into the elections.

“Indeed, it does. I mean any addition changes the strategy one way or another,” the former National Health Insurance Authority Chief Executive said.

Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson has advised Sly and others seeking to lead the party to the 2020 elections to combine forces in order to put up a competent challenge to Mahama at the party’s primaries.

Former Communications Minister, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former University of Professional Studies Vice-Chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, and 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, are among individuals who have declared interest in leading the umbrella family come 2020.

“There are five of them, maybe they can decide that let’s form a ticket that one will contest and one will be running mate. The more candidates they have the more advantageous it is for Mahama. They can get talking to see if they can join forces to beat Mahama,” Ephson said on ‘Morning Starr’

Mr Mahama led the party to 2016 elections, which saw them losing power to the New Patriotic Party and candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

May 22, 2018

“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

May 22, 2018

Gov’t To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining Soon – Amewu Hints

May 22, 2018

Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

May 22, 2018

Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!