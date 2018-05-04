Home | News | Driver jailed 15 years for stealing iPad

Driver jailed 15 years for stealing iPad

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Jailed Prison ArrestAbdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a driver, Abdul Rashid Zuberu to 15 years in prison with hard labour for stealing an iPad worth GH¢350.00 at knifepoint, belonging to one Maame Esi Arban.

Abdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea.

The court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, in sentencing said it took into consideration the fact that the accused is a first-time offender and that he immediately pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Victor Dosso told the court that the complainant is a Human Resource Manager staying at Lakeside Community whilst the convict is a driver staying at Nsuano Nikanika.

He said Abdul Rashid also engages in labour work sometimes.

He said on May 4, Abdul Rashid who had worked in the complainant’s house went there holding a kitchen knife with two of his friends, one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

The prosecution said they threatened the house-help and succeeded in taking the iPad.

Abdul Rashid was later arrested where he admitted the offence in his caution statement to the Police.

