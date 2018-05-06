Home | News | Wilfred Palmer targets top 20 World Ranking for Black Stars

Wilfred Palmer targets top 20 World Ranking for Black Stars

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Wilfred Osei Palmer NeeewWilfred Osei Palmer

The new Black Stars Management Committee chairman, Wilfred Osei Palmer has set his sights on leading the Black Stars into the top 20 of the FIFA World Ranking in the next two years.

Ghana moved up three places to 51st position in the Coca-Cola FIFA Ranking for the month of April.

The Black Stars had occupied the 54th position in the March rankings, but gained 602 points to tie with Cameroon in 51st position.

The Black Stars, despite not playing a friendly game in March, moved up to 7th on the continent, behind Tunisia, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt, and Nigeria who occupy the top 7 spots.

But Osei Palmer, who was appointed into the role mid-last month, has underlined his ambition to help improve the nation's position on the ranking in the next two years.

"The main target of the new Black Stars Management Committee is to make the Black Stars a top twenty (20) side on the FIFA rankings in 2 years", he said.

Palmer who is also the owner of Tema Youth made this revelation this afternoon when he was being interviewed on Atinka FM ahead of the two friendly games lined up for the Senior Soccer National Team.

Ghana Blacks Stars, even though will not be featuring in the upcoming world cup in Russia, will be playing in Japan and Iceland in international friendlies as part of preparations and grooming of players for AFCON 2019.

The four-time Africa champions will play the Japan National team on the 30th of May and then face Iceland on the 6th of June.

Wilfred Osei Palmer also disclosed that as plans for the new management’s efforts to ensure they achieve their set target, they are putting measures in place that will aid them to accomplish their goal.

“The technical team are going to come up with what we call technical strategy and we the management are also going to present our strategic planning to the ministry of youth and sports for the next 2 years”, he said.

Palmer who also emphasized that he was not expecting to be named as the chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, added that for the upcoming friendly matches the stars will be playing, they are yet to decide on how much each player will be given.

"We are deliberating on how much the players will be taken for the two friendly matches".

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

May 22, 2018

“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

May 22, 2018

Gov’t To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining Soon – Amewu Hints

May 22, 2018

Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

May 22, 2018

Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!