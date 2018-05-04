I lobbied 700 jobs for my people - Ken agyapong brags

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Kennedy Agyapong is member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says he has managed to lobby 700 jobs under the Akufo Addo-led government for his constituents.

According to him, he has never gotten such massive job numbers under any government throughout his time in parliament.

“This is my first time I have been able to get 700 jobs for my people. Call them and ask if I’m telling a lie. The secret is that this government is really working”, he said.

According to him, he has managed to get jobs at COCOBOD, Forestry Commission, Community Policing among others.

“At Youth Employment, I got jobs there and you think we are joking”, he quizzed.

Kennedy Agyapong disclosed this on Adom TV’s Morning Show, “Badwam” Tuesday.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong also said when he secured such jobs, he shared them according to the communities in his constituency, saying he keeps retaining his seat because his people believe in him.

“When I give them the jobs, I don’t ask where they are coming from and I think that is why I’m always winning and retaining my seat,” he said.