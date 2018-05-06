Home | News | Eastern Region NDC declares war on Alabi, Spio, others; insist only Mahama can campaign

Eastern Region NDC declares war on Alabi, Spio, others; insist only Mahama can campaign

Dan Soko

Mahama Pointing UpFormer President John Mahama

The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Haruna Apau Wiredu has warned contenders of former president John Mahama in the party's flagbearership race to never step foot in the region.

According to Haruna Apau Wiredu, the move is to prevent any individual from creating disaffection for former President Mahama who is the choice of overwhelming majority of the supporters adding that this will prevent others from creating cracks and division within the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Wiredu who was the 2016 parliamentary candidate of the party in New Juaben North said this Monday May 21,2018 during an interview with section of the media in Koforidua aimed at officially declaring his intention to contest the Regional Organizer Position.

“If I am the next organizer why do I sit down because the point is as the next organizer you are the field Marshall on the ground and any act or move that has the potential to create deep cracks, problems on the ground, to create factions, to create disaffection clearly for me I will crash that system.

“I am all for those who will ensure a democratic endorsement for President John Dramani Mahama so that he can secure victory for us,” Wiredu stressed in Koforidua at an event to officially declare his intention to contest the Regional Organizer position.

His comment comes after former President Mahama’s declaration to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Mahama comes against other flagbearer hopefuls such as Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Prof. Joshua Alabi.

I'm not the first female artiste to expose my 'sex organ' on stage – Raquel

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

