Security Capos storm Parliament over Tamale riot

High ranking officers from both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service are currently in Parliament to brief members about the recent riot that took place in Tamale between some junior officers from the two security institutions.

The officers were led by their respective heads, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa.

The briefing over the Tamale incident will be done by the Ministers of Interior and Defence both political heads of the respective security institutions.

The Security capos and their respective political leaders are in Parliament at the instance of the Speaker.

It will be recalled that the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye last week Thursday summoned the Ministers for Interior and Defence to come to Parliament on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to brief the House about the nasty incident involving junior officers of the Police Service and the Military.

The Speaker’s action was as a result of a complaint lodged by the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu over the incident which happened last week.

The attack on the police officers occurred Wednesday May 16, 2018, after officials of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the police service arrested a soldier who had brutally assaulted his wife.

In the process of arresting the soldier, his colleagues got wind of the situation and quickly went to his rescue. The soldier was freed by his colleagues in the process.

The angry soldiers then attacked the police officer and other officials who had gone to arrest the soldier. The soldiers subsequently attacked any other police officer they came across in the Tamale metropolis.

Kasapa News’ Northern regional correspondent, Eliasu Tanko reported that eight police officers have been injured following attacks by the soldiers.

The situation forced all the police personnel in the region to withdraw from their posts until they are given weapons by their command to retaliate.

According to reports, over a hundred police officers within the Tamale metropolis have abandoned their duty posts for fear of being attacked by the armed soldiers.