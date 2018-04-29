Akyianu appointed CEO of Hollard Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Patience Akyianu, Former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana

Former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana Limited, Patience Akyianu, has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited.

A statement issued by Hollard on Tuesday, 22 May, said: “It gives us great pleasure to announce that Mrs Patience Akyianu has been appointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited, to lead our insurance operations in Ghana and drive new strategies for the General and Life Insurance companies.”

“Our philosophy at Hollard has always been to empower experts who understand the local context to manage the businesses.

“We believe that Patience is an excellent addition to the team. Daniel Boi Addo, the Managing Director of Hollard Insurance Ghana and Iddrisu Nashiru, the Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance Ghana, will both report directly to Patience,” the statement added.

Mrs Akyianu was the Finance Director of Barclays Bank Ghana before her elevation. Prior to joining Barclays Bank Ghana, Mrs Akyianu was the Chief Finance Officer of Standard Chartered Bank of South Africa.

She has over 17 years’ experience in the banking industry.

Hollard International’s vision is to aggressively grow its insurance businesses in Ghana and will do so by creating dynamic, consumer-oriented insurance solutions that meet the needs of all Ghanaians.

Hollard Insurance Ghana, formerly called Metropolitan Insurance Company (MET) which operated successfully in Ghana for the past 25 years, until it was rebranded as Hollard Insurance Ghana in 2015 and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana, which will begin trading in July 2018, will both be subsidiaries of Hollard Ghana Holdings.