Chairman Wontumi shows off money in his convertible Ferrari

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Wontumi In Ferrariplay videoBernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP in his Ferrari

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been spotted riding in a Ferrari on the streets of Kumasi.

The man popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, had his swag on in luxurious convertible Ferrari.

In the video circulating on social media, the politician is also seen showing off some undisclosed amount of money in a red bag.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has been captured on video flaunting cash in a bag.

Cruising on his ash Ferrari, registration number CW 1-18, with Maxwell Kofi Jumah, a former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) on the passenger seat, the outspoken politician has seen displaying some features of the luxurious car to the admiration and cheers from party supporters.

