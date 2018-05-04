Home | News | Ghanaian Players Abroad: Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng

Dan Soko

Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng has been playing for Spanish La Liga club Levante since 2017.

The forward, however, shot up the trending graph when his hat-trick made sure the Spanish champions did not go an entire season without losing a game.

From there, it’s been a series of praises from all angles as people hail Boateng for an impressive performance.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan joined the conversation admonishing the Levante player to work hard and not let the stardom get into his head.

Former captain of the senior national team, Stephen Appiah has also lauded the young Ghanaian talent focusing on his confidence against one of Europe’s giants Barcelona.

READ MORE: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

“I have watched some of his matches and indeed he is a very good player,” the Black Stars technical coordinator said.

“He showed it when they played against Barcelona. You won’t find all youngsters showing such confidence and character against Barcelona.

Emmanuel Boatengplay

Emmanuel Boateng

 

“Now he has the chance to play for the national team and I wish him all the best.”

Appiah will have the chance to give out some knowledge to Emmanuel Boateng when the senior national team camp for their friendly games as the Levante forward is part of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the games against Japan and Iceland.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama Is An “Unwilling” Candidate…He’s Being “Coerced To Contest” – Sly Mensah

May 22, 2018

“Help Indigenous Banks Grow And Survive” – Akufo-Addo To BoG

May 22, 2018

Gov’t To Lift Ban On Small Scale Mining Soon – Amewu Hints

May 22, 2018

Our Government Is Innovative, Focused – Bawumia

May 22, 2018

Rotary Paints Zebra Crossing

May 22, 2018

NDC Hijacks Super OD’s Funeral

May 22, 2018

Joe Ghartey Meets Eastern Chiefs Over Railway

May 22, 2018

An Endangered Species

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!