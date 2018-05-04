Ghanaian Players Abroad: Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng has been playing for Spanish La Liga club Levante since 2017.

The forward, however, shot up the trending graph when his hat-trick made sure the Spanish champions did not go an entire season without losing a game.

From there, it’s been a series of praises from all angles as people hail Boateng for an impressive performance.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan joined the conversation admonishing the Levante player to work hard and not let the stardom get into his head.

Former captain of the senior national team, Stephen Appiah has also lauded the young Ghanaian talent focusing on his confidence against one of Europe’s giants Barcelona.

“I have watched some of his matches and indeed he is a very good player,” the Black Stars technical coordinator said.

“He showed it when they played against Barcelona. You won’t find all youngsters showing such confidence and character against Barcelona.

play Emmanuel Boateng

“Now he has the chance to play for the national team and I wish him all the best.”

Appiah will have the chance to give out some knowledge to Emmanuel Boateng when the senior national team camp for their friendly games as the Levante forward is part of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the games against Japan and Iceland.